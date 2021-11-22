Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

4th Circuit upholds election-only use of Md.’s voting list (access required)

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer November 22, 2021

Maryland did not violate a Virginian’s constitutional right to free speech by refusing to provide him a list of Maryland’s registered voters in his effort to pursue a letter-writing campaign against the state prosecutor who had charged him with election-law violations, a federal appeals court ruled Friday. The 4th U.S. Circuit Court said Maryland’s asserted interest ...

