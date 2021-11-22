Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Attorneys make final case to jurors in Ahmaud Arbery’s death (access required)

By: Associated Press November 22, 2021

The prosecution said three white men chased Ahmaud Arbery solely “because he was a Black man running down the street,” and the defense repeatedly blamed Arbery for his own death.

