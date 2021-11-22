Josh Carback | Franklin & Prokopik

Josh Carback joins the litigation team in Franklin & Prokopik’s Baltimore office.

He brings many skills and experiences to the firm, including filing motions, memoranda and briefs, facilitating settlement and trying a case before a civil jury.

Carback is barred in both Maryland and the District of Columbia.

Before joining F&P, Carback acquired a suite of trial court judicial clerkship experiences in state and federal jurisdictions. He clerked in the District Court of Maryland for Prince George’s County, the Circuit Court for Anne Arundel County and the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania.

Carback has litigated protective order matters as a participant in the Maryland Gender Violence Clinic in both the District Court of Maryland for Baltimore City and the Circuit Court for Baltimore City.