Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Enterprise Community Development launches Let’s Build Accelerator (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff November 23, 2021

Enterprise Community Development, recognizing the significant equity gap that exists in the real estate/development industry, Tuesday launched the Let’s Build Accelerator, a new joint venture program designed to directly address this issue and provide much needed resources and opportunities to increase inclusion in the industry. The program was founded in recognition of the unique value of ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo