FEATURED MOVER | Dave Pantzer, MLSC

Maryland Legal Services Corporation named Dave Pantzer as its new deputy director after joining the organization Nov. 1.

Pantzer previously served as director of education, outreach and technology at the Pro Bono Resource Center of Maryland. In this role, he was instrumental in launching PBRC’s Professional Skills Academy, an annual cohort-based program of intensive training, mentoring, and hands-on pro bono service for Maryland lawyers.

He also previously managed the Maryland People’s Law Library website, and was a civil litigator with Simms, Showers LLP; a past chair of the MSBA Section on Delivery of Legal Services; and a member of the legal studies faculty at Towson University.

A New Hampshire native, Pantzer moved to Maryland in 2004; clerked for Judge Michael J. Stamm in St. Mary’s County; and lives with his wife and five kids in Baltimore.

MLSC’s mission is to ensure low-income Marylanders have access to stable, efficient and effective civil legal assistance through the distribution of funds to nonprofit legal services organizations.

ABOUT DAVE PANTZER

Resides in:

Northeast Baltimore

Education:

Illinois Institute of Technology, Bachelor of Science in computer science, 2000; University of Maryland School of Law, Juris Doctor, 2011.

If you had not chosen your current profession, what profession would you choose and why?

I like work that involves building relationships, solving technical challenges, and trying to understand and take a swing at unsolvable problems. If I wasn’t working in the legal profession, I’d be drawn toward higher education or ministry.

Recent vacation:

As each of my kids turns 8, we take a trip together. In May, my son Daniel and I road-tripped to Chicago, listening to the Lord of the Rings.

When I want to relax, I … :

I run or drive with an audiobook.

Favorite book:

Best fiction: “Watership Down,” by Richard Adams; Best nonfiction: “Renovation of the Heart,” by Dallas Willard.

Favorite quotation:

“To merely welcome another, to provide for him or her, to make a place, is one of the most life-giving and life-receiving things a human being can do.” – Dallas Willard