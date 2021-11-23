Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Hogan renews push for crime legislation, orders review of city prosecutor’s grants (access required)

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter November 23, 2021

Gov. Larry Hogan said the state will review grants to Baltimore’s top prosecutor as part of a renewed effort to immediately address violent crime.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo