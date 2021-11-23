Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

TEDCO invests in 12 companies, 36 university projects (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff November 23, 2021

TEDCO, Maryland's economic engine for technology companies, Tuesday announced its recent round of funding, including investments in 12 startup companies and funding to 36 university projects through the Maryland Innovation Initiative (MII). Established in 2012, the MII program was created as a partnership between the state of Maryland and the academic research institutions Johns Hopkins University; Morgan State University; University of Maryland, Baltimore; University of Maryland, ...

