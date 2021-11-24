Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

3 men charged in Ahmaud Arbery's death convicted of murder

By: Associated Press November 24, 2021

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Three men were convicted of murder Wednesday in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, the Black man who was running empty-handed through a Georgia subdivision when the white strangers chased him, trapped him on a quiet street and blasted him with a shotgun. The February 2020 slaying drew limited attention at first. But when ...

