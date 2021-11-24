Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

By: Daily Record Staff November 24, 2021

Emergent BioSolutions' Baltimore facility was found to be compliant after an inspection concerning its production of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

