Greyhound settles EEOC religious discrimination lawsuit over treatment of Muslim driver (access required)

By: Madeleine O'Neill November 24, 2021

Greyhound Lines Inc. will pay $45,000 to settle a religious discrimination lawsuit brought by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in 2019. The Dallas-based bus carrier and the EEOC signed off on the settlement Monday in U.S. District Court in Maryland. The lawsuit accused Greyhound of failing to accommodate the religious beliefs of a bus driver ...

