Law Digest — Md. Court of Appeals — Nov. 25, 2021 (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff November 24, 2021

Maryland Court of Appeals Professional Responsibility; Disbarment: Laches was not a valid defense, and disbarment was the appropriate sanction, for a Maryland attorney who, in his capacity as prosecutor, knowingly and intentionally failed to disclose for more than decade exculpatory evidence that came to light after a defendant’s conviction, discarded evidence, sought to have forensic evidence ...

