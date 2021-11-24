Live Casino & Hotel Md. continues holiday turkey donation tradition

Live Casino & Hotel Maryland continued its annual tradition of kicking off the holiday season by donating 300 turkeys, weighing a total of 5,400 pounds, to the Anne Arundel County Food Bank Nov. 19.

The donation will help feed families in need in central Maryland. Senior Vice President of Operations Bob Tedesco and Executive Chef Bill Gideon joined Anne Arundel County Food Bank CEO Leah Paley, to champion the property’s continuing community service efforts.

The Anne Arundel County Food Bank spoke about how the facility is preparing to support local families through the holidays, while a cooking demonstration from Chef Bill Gideon showcased how he recommends preparing a Thanksgiving meal.

