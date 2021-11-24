Live Casino & Hotel Md. continues holiday turkey donation tradition

Live Casino & Hotel Maryland continued its annual tradition of kicking off the holiday season by donating 300 turkeys, weighing a total of 5,400 pounds, to the Anne Arundel County Food Bank Nov. 19.
The donation will help feed families in need in central Maryland. Senior Vice President of Operations Bob Tedesco and Executive Chef Bill Gideon joined Anne Arundel County Food Bank CEO Leah Paley, to champion the property’s continuing community service efforts.
The Anne Arundel County Food Bank spoke about how the facility is preparing to support local families through the holidays, while a cooking demonstration from Chef Bill Gideon showcased how he recommends preparing a Thanksgiving meal.
From left, Bappa Pal, board president of the Anne Arundel County Food Bank; Leah Paley, CEO of the Anne Arundel County Food Bank; and Candice Davis-Griffin, director of marketing with Live Casino & Hotel Maryland load turkeys onto a truck for donation. (Photo by Eric Stocklin)
From left, Bappa Pal, board president of the Anne Arundel County Food Bank; Bob Tedesco, senior vice president of operations and assistant general Live Casino & Hotel, and Leah Paley, the CEO of Anne Arundel County Food Bank, attended Live’s turkey donation event. (Photo by Eric Stocklin)
From left, Live Casino & Hotel Sous Chef James Blume and Executive Chef Bill Gideon showcase how to prepare a Thanksgiving dinner. (Photo by Eric Stocklin)
Anne Arundel County Food Bank’s Bappa Pal, board president; Leah Paley, CEO; Melanie Kincaid, marketing & communications manager; and Dustin Bagdasarin, fund development director, were on hand to help deliver 300 turkeys for Thanksgiving at Live Hotel & Casino. (Photo by Eric Stocklin)
