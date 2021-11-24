Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Maryland State Bar Association to choose new president-elect (access required)

By: Madeleine O'Neill November 24, 2021

The Maryland State Bar Association will select a new president-elect to replace former state Del. Erek Barron, who stepped down from the position as he took on the new role of U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland. "The MSBA is proud to have had Mr. Barron serve as Secretary and then President-Elect," current MSBA President ...

