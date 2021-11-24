Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

NADIRAH MORENO v. STATE OF MARYLAND (access required)

By: Unreported Opinions November 24, 2021

Criminal procedure -- Motion to modify sentence -- Appealability Nadirah Moreno (“appellant”) appeals the Circuit Court for Baltimore City’s denial of her motion for modification or reduction of sentence. Appellant maintains that the circuit court erred “in refusing to consider [her] rehabilitation since the offense or her character in ruling on her motion for modification of sentence[.]” ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo