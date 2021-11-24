Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

SEBASTIAN A. C. v. STATE OF MARYLAND (access required)

By: Unreported Opinions November 24, 2021

Criminal procedure -- Motion for new trial -- Res judicata Sebastian A. C., appellant, contends that the Circuit Court for Montgomery County erred in denying his most recent motion for new trial. Read the opinion

