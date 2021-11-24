Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

TRAVIS BURROUGHS v. STATE OF MARYLAND (access required)

By: Unreported Opinions November 24, 2021

Criminal procedure -- Motion to suppress evidence -- Statements to police A jury, in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City, convicted Travis Burroughs, appellant, of fourth-degree sexual offense, sodomy, and false imprisonment. The court sentenced him to a term of one year imprisonment on the conviction of fourth-degree sexual offense, a concurrent term of ten years ...

