Whong Community Media buys The Business Monthly (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff November 24, 2021

The Business Monthly, a business publication focusing on Howard and Anne Arundel counties, has changed hands. Jason Whong, a publisher and media executive, has purchased the publication and its digital outlets from current owner Daniel Medinger. The transaction was effective Nov. 18. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Whong, who also publishes OutLook by the Bay, the ...

