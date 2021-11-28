Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Child care emerges as a priority for business in 2022 Md. legislative session (access required)

Business groups say they're also determined to block new regulations, mandates, tax hikes

By: Johanna Alonso Daily Record business reporter November 28, 2021

While many of the challenges faced by Maryland businesses earlier in the pandemic — from shutdowns to liability concerns related to the coronavirus — are now essentially over, struggles like supply chain slowdowns and labor shortages have taken over as their chief concerns. Few in the business community point to state-level legislative solutions to these problems, but many are concerned about potential legislation that could worsen ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo