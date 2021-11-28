Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Ending the federal antitrust exemption for health insurers (access required)

By: Barry Rosen November 28, 2021

On Jan. 13, 2021, then-President Trump signed into law the Competitive Health Insurance Reform Act of 2020 (CHIRA), which repeals the McCarran Ferguson Act’s federal antitrust exemption for health insurers. The McCarran Ferguson Act, enacted in 1945, gave states the power to regulate insurance and granted insurers a federal antitrust exemption. Specifically, the McCarran Ferguson Act ...

