UMMS to drop race from kidney disease diagnostic process (access required)

By: Johanna Alonso Daily Record business reporter November 28, 2021

The University of Maryland Medical System will no longer take race into consideration when diagnosing chronic kidney disease, the system announced last week.   The blood test used at hospitals to evaluate whether a patient has kidney disease has long factored in whether a patient is Black or not — with Black patients appearing healthier than patients of other races, ...

