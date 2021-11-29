Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

$466 million Howard Street Tunnel project officially begins construction (access required)

By: Johanna Alonso Daily Record business reporter November 29, 2021

The long-awaited Howard Street Tunnel expansion, which will allow for double-stacked rail travel to and from the Helen Delich Bentley Port of Baltimore, broke ground Monday afternoon after years of delays and setbacks.  “This is an absolute game changer, not just for Maryland, for the entire region,” said Gov. Larry Hogan, standing on the tracks at the historic Mount ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo