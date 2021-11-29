Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

GEORGE HARPOLD v. BUCKLEY’S 24 HOUR TOWING (access required)

By: Unreported Opinions November 29, 2021

Civil litigation -- Discovery -- Sanctions In 2019, George Harpold, appellant, filed a complaint for negligence against Buckley’s 24 Hour Towing, appellee, in the Circuit Court for Allegany County, alleging that a vehicle owned by appellee had struck him after running a “caution light.” Read the opinion

