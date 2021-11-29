Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Israel’s high court rules in international custody dispute (access required)

Human rights attorney, prosecutors' pay, civil forfeiture round out roundup

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer November 29, 2021

Welcome to Monday, the 131st anniversary of the first Army-Navy football game, which Navy won 24-0 at West Point. Here are some news items to kick off your week. -- Israeli Supreme Court orders orphan returned to Italy in custody dispute. -- Human rights attorney who sought details of Mexican massacre discovers government spied on her. -- Prosecutors' pay ...

