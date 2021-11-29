Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Jobless Marylanders file federal lawsuit over delays in unemployment benefits (access required)

By: Madeleine O'Neill November 29, 2021

A group of unemployed Marylanders has filed a proposed class-action lawsuit against state Labor Secretary Tiffany Robinson, claiming that the problems they faced in receiving jobless benefits violate federal law. The group, which filed the lawsuit Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Maryland, is also seeking an injunction that would force Maryland's Department of Labor to ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo