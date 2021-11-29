Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

NORTH STAR PROPERTIES, LLC v. EDWARD S. COHN, et al. (access required)

By: Unreported Opinions November 29, 2021

Real property -- Foreclosure -- Interest and taxes As a matter of contract and convention, foreclosure sale purchasers who deposit a portion of the purchase price commonly “pay interest upon the unpaid balance for the period between the time fixed for settlement and the date of actual settlement” and pay property taxes from the date of the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo