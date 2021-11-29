Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

RICHARD O’BRIEN PRESTON v. STATE OF MARYLAND (access required)

By: Unreported Opinions November 29, 2021

Criminal procedure -- Illegal sentence -- Plea agreement In 1982, appellant Richard O’Brien Preston appeared in the Circuit Court for Baltimore County and pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit robbery. The court sentenced him to life imprisonment, plus 10 years. In 2018, he filed a Rule 4-345(a) motion to correct an illegal sentence, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo