Women’s Giving Circle of Harford County celebrates 10 years

The Women’s Giving Circle of Harford County celebrated its 10th anniversary with a festive reception and dinner Oct. 19 at the Vandiver Inn.

Postponed a year because of the pandemic, the 10th anniversary celebration recognized the philanthropic efforts of the 100 members, who collectively over the years have donated nearly $450,000 to nonprofits supporting women, children and families in Harford County.

Founded in 2010, the Women’s Giving Circle of Harford County is dedicated to engaging women of all generations in the power of community philanthropy to address the needs of women and families.

At the 10th anniversary celebration, founders Jayne Klein and Marlene Lieb described the founding of the Women’s Giving Circle of Harford County. In addition to Klein and Lieb, the founding members were Kathy Beck, Susie Bowser, Drew Cook, Julie Cox, Jodi Davis, Terri Garland, Pat Hogan, Jane Howe, Gretta McGill, Tamera Rush, Terry Troy, Kim Wagner, Debi Williams and Orsia Young.

Over the past 11 years, the Women’s Giving Circle has awarded 133 grants to 55 nonprofits in Harford County, totaling $445,582.86.

To submit photos for a future Business Album presentation, email [email protected]