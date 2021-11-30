Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Ex-Baltimore prosecutor charged with using position to stalk former partners (access required)

By: Madeleine O'Neill November 30, 2021

A former Baltimore city assistant state's attorney has been indicted on charges that he abused his position as a prosecutor to stalk and harass ex-romantic partners, the Maryland Office of the State Prosecutor said Tuesday. Adam L. Chaudry faces 88 counts, including stalking, extortion and misconduct in office, according to a news release and charging documents ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo