FEATURED MOVER | Ben Smith, McDaniel College

McDaniel College announced Ben Smith as the director of the college’s new STEM Center.

In this role, Smith supports the recruitment, retention, and success of McDaniel students studying science, technology, engineering and math. This includes courses in the biology, chemistry, economics and business administration, environmental studies, kinesiology, mathematics and computer science, and physics departments. He also collaborates with faculty in these departments by providing professional development opportunities.

McDaniel’s STEM Center is a comprehensive college-wide academic resource. In addition to a physical hub for the sciences and quantitively rich disciplines located in the college’s Hoover Library, online and hybrid support is also available for students. Currently, nearly 20 students have been trained as learning assistants to provide peer-to-peer tutoring.

The STEM Center also hosts workshops and other events, as well as plans to work with the college’s science related student organizations, such as the STEM Club and Beta Beta Beta (TriBeta) biology honor society.

Smith, who also serves as a lecturer at the college, teaching mathematical foundations and quantitative peer tutoring, is passionate about STEM education and says that the goal of the center is to help students taking STEM courses succeed academically, regardless of whether they are majoring or minoring in a STEM discipline.

ABOUT BEN SMITH

Resides in:

Westminster

Education:

Associate of Arts, Centralia College; Bachelor of Science in mathematics, Western Washington University; Master of Arts in mathematics, Binghamton University – SUNY.

If you had not chosen your current profession, what profession would you choose and why?

As a young child, I was fascinated by the work of Jack Horner in the Badlands of Montana, so between that and the phenomena that was Jurassic Park, I would have been a paleontologist.

Favorite vacation:

Montréal, QC, Canada

When I want to relax, I …

Go West Coast swing dancing with my wife

Favorite book:

A tie between: “Chaos: Making a new science,” by James Gleick and “The Foundation Trilogy,” by Isaac Asimov.

Favorite quotation:

“Many who have never had the occasion to discover more about mathematics confuse it with arithmetic and consider it a dry and arid science. In reality, however, it is a science which demands the greatest imagination… it is impossible to be a mathematician without having the soul of a poet …,” — Sofia Kovalevskaya, the foremost female mathematician of the 19th century.