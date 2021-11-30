Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Federal judge limits access to remaining footage from Baltimore ‘spy plane’ (access required)

By: Madeleine O'Neill November 30, 2021

Baltimore police cannot access a limited cache of surveillance footage gathered by the city's now-defunct aerial surveillance program except to provide evidence to prosecutors and defense lawyers in already existing cases, a federal judge ordered Monday. The order aligns with a June 24 ruling from the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which blocked the "spy ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo