Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

JERRY ADAM HELMS, JR. v. STATE OF MARYLAND (access required)

By: Unreported Opinions November 30, 2021

Criminal procedure -- Illegal sentence -- Need for medical evaluation On December 11, 1997, appellant Jerry Adam Helms, Jr. appeared with counsel in the Circuit Court for Garrett County and, pursuant to a written plea agreement with the State, pleaded guilty to multiple counts of first-degree burglary, felony theft, malicious destruction of property and related offenses. He ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo