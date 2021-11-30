Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

JONATHAN ANDREW HURLEY v. STATE OF MARYLAND (access required)

By: Unreported Opinions November 30, 2021

Criminal procedure -- Illegal sentence -- Condition of probation Appellant, Jonathan Andrew Hurley, was charged by information in the Circuit Court for Worcester County, Maryland, with theft, malicious destruction of property and related counts. After his motion to suppress was denied, appellant entered a not guilty plea on an agreed statement of facts to one count of ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo