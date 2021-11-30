Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Md. high court rules landlord licensure irrelevant in holdover tenant cases (access required)

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer November 30, 2021

Landlords need not be licensed to seek repossession of their property from tenants continuing to reside month to month on expired leases by giving them the statutory 60-day notice to leave, a divided Maryland high court ruled Monday in a decision that equalized the rights of licensed and unlicensed landlords. In its 5-2 decision, the Court ...

