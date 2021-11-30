Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

NELSON ELICK v. KEEFE COMMISSARY NETWORK, LLC (access required)

By: Unreported Opinions November 30, 2021

Civil litigation -- Consumer protection -- Mislabeled kosher foods In this appeal from a civil action in the Circuit Court for Allegany County, Nelson Elick, appellant, challenges the court’s granting of summary judgment in favor of appellee Keefe Commissary Network, LLC (“Keefe”). Read the opinion

