Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Prince George’s County extends mask mandate (access required)

By: Johanna Alonso Daily Record business reporter November 30, 2021

As COVID-19 cases continue to increase and as the omicron variant of the coronavirus causes concern internationally, Prince George’s County has re-upped its mask mandate once again, to last through Jan. 23, 2022.   On Monday, the County Council voted unanimously to extend its COVID-19 emergency declaration, which was set to expire in December if not ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo