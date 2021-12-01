3 judges, 4 attorneys vie for Court of Special Appeals seat

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan will likely choose the next judge on the state’s second highest court from among three trial judges and four attorneys.

The Appellate Judicial Nominating Commission has forwarded to Hogan’s desk as candidates for a Court of Special Appeals vacancy Montgomery County Circuit Judges Anne K. Albright, Sharon V. Burrell and Michael J. McAuliffe; Assistant Maryland Attorney General Brian S. Kleinbord; Meghan S. Skelton, a former assistant federal public defender; Rosalyn Tang, of Miles & Stockbridge in Rockville; and J. Bradford McCullough, of Lerch, Early & Brewer Chtd. in Bethesda.

Hogan is not bound to make his choice from the commission’s suggestions, but it has been gubernatorial practice for nearly 50 years.

The governor’s appointee will succeed Judge Steven B. Gould, whom Hogan elevated to the Court of Appeals in September. Gould held the Seventh Appellate Judicial Circuit seat on the 15-member Court of Special Appeals, which covers Montgomery County.

Hogan’s choice will be subject to Senate confirmation.