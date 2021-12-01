Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

3 judges, 4 attorneys vie for Court of Special Appeals seat

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer December 1, 2021

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan will likely choose the next judge on the state’s second highest court from among three trial judges and four attorneys.

The Appellate Judicial Nominating Commission has forwarded to Hogan’s desk as candidates for a Court of Special Appeals vacancy Montgomery County Circuit Judges Anne K. Albright, Sharon V. Burrell and Michael J. McAuliffe; Assistant Maryland Attorney General Brian S. Kleinbord; Meghan S. Skelton, a former assistant federal public defender; Rosalyn Tang, of Miles & Stockbridge in Rockville; and J. Bradford McCullough, of Lerch, Early & Brewer Chtd. in Bethesda.

Hogan is not bound to make his choice from the commission’s suggestions, but it has been gubernatorial practice for nearly 50 years.

The governor’s appointee will succeed Judge Steven B. Gould, whom Hogan elevated to the Court of Appeals in September. Gould held the Seventh Appellate Judicial Circuit seat on the 15-member Court of Special Appeals, which covers Montgomery County.

Hogan’s choice will be subject to Senate confirmation.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo