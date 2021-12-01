Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

ANTHONY HARRIS v. STATE OF MARYLAND (access required)

By: Unreported Opinions December 1, 2021

Criminal procedure -- Plea agreement -- Drug treatment Pursuant to a 21-count indictment filed in the Circuit Court for Baltimore County, appellant Anthony Harris was charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance, possession of a firearm in relation to a drug trafficking crime, and related offenses. On March 1, 2016, he appeared ...

