Aventon Companies, announced it has begun construction on its latest apartment community, which will have five stories and 250 units at 2555 Riva Road in Annapolis.
Construction begins on 250-unit apartment building in Annapolis (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff December 1, 2021

Aventon Companies announced it has begun construction on a five-story, 250-unit apartment community in Annapolis.

