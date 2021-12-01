Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

DAVID BRIGHTWELL v. STATE OF MARYLAND (access required)

By: Unreported Opinions December 1, 2021

Criminal procedure -- Writ of actual innocence -- Lack of supporting evidence In 1997, a jury in the Circuit Court for Somerset County found appellant, David Brightwell, guilty of two counts of armed robbery, use of a handgun in the commission of a felony, and related offenses stemming from his participation in a robbery of a ...

