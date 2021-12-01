Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Hogan’s call for diverse high court applicants gets answered again (access required)

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer December 1, 2021

Gov. Larry Hogan’s call for greater diversity among applicants for two coming Maryland high court vacancies has been answered for the second time in recent weeks. On Tuesday, Columbia attorney Keith S. Blair, who is Black, and Maryland District Court Judge Dino E. Flores Jr., who is Hispanic, added their names to what had been a ...

