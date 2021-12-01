Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Law Digest — Court of Special Appeals — Dec. 2, 2021 (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff December 1, 2021

Maryland Court of Special Appeals Criminal Procedure; Authentication of electronic evidence: Where defendant charged with drug-related offenses moved to exclude text messages obtained from his phone, circuit court did not err in denying the motion because, under the reasonable juror standard, the testimony of arresting officers and other evidence were sufficient for a reasonable juror to ...

