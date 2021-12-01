Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

TODD KENNETH WOODY v. STATE OF MARYLAND (access required)

By: Unreported Opinions December 1, 2021

Criminal procedure -- Illegal sentence -- Consolidation In 2008, in the Circuit Court for Howard County, four indictments were filed in separate cases charging appellant Todd Kenneth Woody with first-degree burglary and related offenses (Case Nos. 13-K-08-048264, 65, and 66) and with theft over $500 and related offenses (Case No. 13-K-08-048267). The burglaries involved the breaking and ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo