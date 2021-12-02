Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

As enrollment grows, housing at Morgan State fights to keep up with demand (access required)

By: Johanna Alonso Daily Record business reporter December 2, 2021

When students at Morgan State University in Baltimore were surveyed about their student housing four years ago, one thing was clear.  “Students love Morgan, but they hate the housing,” recalled Sidney H. Evans Jr., the university’s executive vice president for finance and administration.  That survey, as well as a study completed by a Washington-based university housing consultant ...

