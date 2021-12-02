Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Baltimore defense lawyers to go on trial next week in racketeering, obstruction case (access required)

By: Madeleine O'Neill December 2, 2021

A closely watched criminal case in Baltimore's legal community is set to go to trial starting Monday in federal court. Prominent Baltimore defense attorney Kenneth W. Ravenell will ask a jury to weigh charges, including racketeering, drug and money laundering conspiracy, in a proceeding that could last for more than a month. Also charged in the case ...

