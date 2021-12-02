Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
From left, Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., and Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., finish meeting as the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection voted Dec. 1, 2021, to pursue contempt charges against Jeffrey Clark, a former Justice Department lawyer who aligned with former President Donald Trump as Trump tried to overturn his election defeat. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Jan. 6 panel votes to hold former DOJ official in contempt (access required)

By: Associated Press December 2, 2021

The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection has voted to pursue contempt charges against a former Justice Department official.

