UMBC pays to settle defamation claims from ex-baseball players accused of rape (access required)

By: Madeleine O'Neill December 2, 2021

The University of Maryland, Baltimore County, has paid $450,000 to settle with three former baseball players who said they were wrongfully accused of rape while enrolled at the school and defamed by the student newspaper, which published their names. As part of the settlement, UMBC agreed to take the unusual step of removing the men's names ...

