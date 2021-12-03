Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

COVID-19 spurs interest in financial, retirement and estate planning (access required)

By: Gina Gallucci-White December 3, 2021

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has caused many people to reassess aspects of their lives. Do they want to continue to work? Is going back into an office setting the right move? How do they value their time versus the money? Jeffrey D. Katz, founder and managing partner for JDKatz, P.C., a tax, litigation, business law and ...

