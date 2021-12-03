Debra Davis and Jill Carter | Md. House of Delegates

Del. Debra Davis, D-Charles was awarded the distinction of Delegate of the Year by the Maryland Legislative Black Caucus and Sen. Jill Carter, D-Baltimore city was recently awarded the distinction of Senator of the Year.
By: Daily Record Staff December 3, 2021
