Debra Davis and Jill Carter | Md. House of Delegates

By: Daily Record Staff December 3, 2021

Del. Deborah Davis

Del. Jill Carter

Del. Debra Davis, D-Charles was awarded the distinction of Delegate of the Year by the Maryland Legislative Black Caucus and Sen. Jill Carter, D-Baltimore city was recently awarded the distinction of Senator of the Year.

