Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Heather R. Alleva and Patrick Hanlon | Baker Donelson

By: Daily Record Staff December 3, 2021

Patrick Hanlon

Heather Alleva

Heather R. Alleva and Patrick Hanlon joined the Baltimore office of Baker Donelson as associate attorneys.

Alleva will join the firm’s Health Law practice; Hanlon was added to the Litigation practice.

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo