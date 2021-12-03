Janelle Burgoyne and Mark Deitz | SECU

Janelle Burgoyne was named senior vice president and chief risk officer and Mark Deitz is the new managing director of mortgage for SECU Maryland.

As a seasoned executive with risk management, legal and compliance and business strategy experience spanning more than 15 years, Burgoyne is responsible for transforming SECU’s risk culture and oversees enterprise risk management, fraud, physical security, vendor management, business continuity, legal, compliance, BSA and corporate insurance. Prior to joining SECU, Burgoyne held senior-level roles with USAA, Capital One and the global consulting firm Deloitte & Touche. In those roles, she helped build and enhance existing risk management infrastructure at large banks and within government organizations.

In the mortgage banking business for nearly two decades, Deitz is responsible for retail and wholesale residential lending management and strategy as well as the recruitment of mortgage professionals to SECU. Prior to joining SECU, Deitz was the regional sales leader for Academy Mortgage Corporation in the mid-Atlantic where he was responsible for growth and business development. He also previously served as managing director of First Savings Mortgage Corporation and as senior vice president and area sales manager for EagleBank’s residential lending division. Deitz is currently a certified mortgage banker and a certified mortgage adviser. Of major importance to Deitz is mentoring and fostering the development of mortgage professionals, helping them to build successful careers and better serve their clients.